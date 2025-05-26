BMW 8-Series Based Shooting Brake Speedtop Concept Unveiled- Limited To 70 Units

BMW has unveiled the Concept Speedtop at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in Italy. This special model is based on the high-performance M8 Competition and has a unique design accompanied by an extensive list of features. With production limited to 70 units, each unit is expected to cost around 430,000 Euros (approximately Rs 4.96 crore). Let's explore the design, features, and powertrain of the BMW Concept Speedtop.

BMW Concept Speedtop: Design

The Speedtop features a distinctive shooting brake design with an elongated front and sloping roof. It has an illuminated kidney grille, sleek LED headlights, and frameless doors with small winglets instead of traditional door handles for a clean look. To add to its unique persona, the vehicle is equipped with bespoke dual-tone 14 spoke wheels.

A central spine runs from the front to the rear, enhancing its sporty vibe. To top it off, the car has a sloping roofline which by the end merges with a spoiler. Along with this, the car gets a raked glass windshield complemented by the presence of slim LED tail lights and dual exhausts.

BMW Concept Speedtop: Interior, Features

Inside, the two-seat luxurious cabin boasts brown and white leather, with crystal accents on the gear selector, steering wheel, and bucket seat headrests. Digital displays for the driver and infotainment system resemble those in the M8 Competition. A light strip runs along the roof, and there's storage behind the seats for small bags, complemented by custom luggage from BMW matching the dual-tone upholstery. The boot area is lined with leather featuring ambient lighting.

BMW Concept Speedtop: Powertrain

BMW has not disclosed all the engine details yet, but the Speedtop is expected to feature its most powerful V8 engine. It may utilize the same 625 hp 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine found in the M8 Competition. This might be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.