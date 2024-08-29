2025 MG Astor Breaks Cover Globally In Hybrid Avatar

British carmaker Morris Garages on Thursday unveiled the updated ZS in the global markets – also known as Astor in India – with a hybrid powertrain, more features and revised looks.

Hybrid Powertrain

Under the hood is a 1.5-litre petrol engine which generates 102 PS and 128 Nm. Aiding the engine is an electric motor capable of producing 136 PS and 250 Nm. The combined output of the hybrid set-up is 195 PS and 465 Nm. The top speed is capped at 167 kmph and a 0-100 kmph dash can be completed in 8.7 seconds. There are three drive modes and as many levels of energy recuperation options to choose from.

Design changes

The front fascia has been redesigned, which looks sportier than before. New LED projector headlights, daytime running lights and rear lights offer a fresh look. MG ZS Hybrid is available in six colour options: arctic white, black pearl, monument silver, Hampstead grey, Battersea blue and dynamic red. ZS Hybrid+ comes in 17- and 18-inch wheel options.

Safety and features

MG ZS Hybrid+ is available in two trims: SE and Trophy. The Trophy trim gets black leather upholstery, 6-way electric adjustment for the driver's seat, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel over the SE trim. Level-2 ADAS comes as standard in ZS Hybrid+ which includes features like active emergency braking, lane keep assist with departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and rear crossing traffic alert to name a few. It comes with six airbags as standard along with a tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability program and hill start assist.

India launch?

JSW-MG Motor India may bring the updated Astor to the Indian market in 2025, taking the challenge to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder which also offer a strong hybrid as an option. On arrival, MG Astor Hybrid is likely to be priced around Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

