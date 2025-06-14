MG ZS EV Gets Up To Rs 4.4 Lakh Discount For Brand's 6th Anniversary

MG Motor entered the Indian market in 2019 with the launch of the Hector SUV. It's been six years since the automaker has been operating in India and is now celebrating its anniversary with the special one-time limited period offer for the ZS EV. The automaker is offering the electric SUV at a special price of Rs 16.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Executive variant. This is a discount of Rs 13,000 compared to the previous price of Rs 16.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

The one-above base Excite Pro variant of the MG ZS EV can now be purchased starting at Rs 18,49,800. This reflects a savings of Rs 48,000 when compared to the previous price of Rs 18,97,800 (all prices Ex-showroom). Buyers opting for the higher variants, Exclusive Plus or Essence, can have the greatest savings. The Exclusive Plus variant of the MG ZS EV is currently priced at Rs 19,49,800, which is a significant Rs 4.15 lakh reduction from the earlier listed price of Rs 23,64,800.

Meanwhile, The top-of-the-line Essence variant of the MG ZS EV is now offered at a starting price of Rs 20,49,800, resulting in savings of Rs 4.44 lakh compared to the former price of Rs 24,93,800 (Ex-showroom).

MG ZS EV Price List

Variant New Ex-Showroom Price Old Ex-Showroom Price Executive ₹16,75,000 ₹16,88,000 Excite Pro ₹18,49,800 ₹18,97,800 Exclusive Plus ₹19,49,800 ₹23,64,800 Essence ₹20,49,800 ₹24,93,800

The MG ZS EV was the brand's first electric vehicle in the Indian market. The SUV competes against models like Tata Curvv.ev, Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE6, and others in the country. It comes with a 50.3 kWh battery pack offering a range of up to 461 km on a single charge.