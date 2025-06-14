Mahindra Scorpio N Automatic Becomes More Affordable With New Trims; Check Prices

Mahindra & Mahindra has been constantly updating the Scorpio N to maintain its appeal among consumers and boost its sales. As part of its effort, the brand added features like auto-dimming IRVM and ventilated seats. This was followed by the introduction of a Carbon Edition. Now, the automaker has made the automatic gearbox variant more affordable with the introduction of the torque converter unit on the Z4 trim. The Z4 unit is placed right above the entry-level Z2 trim in the hierarchy.

The Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 with automatic transmission with petrol engine will be sold at a starting price of Rs 17.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the diesel powered version will set back the buyer by Rs 17.86 lakh (ex-showroom). Before the introduction of this iteration, the Z6 diesel trim was the most affordable automatic variant of the SUV starting at Rs 18.91 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the latest automatic variant more affordable by Rs 1.05 lakh.

The two engine options available with the Scorpio N Z4 trim are 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine which produces 203 hp of power and 370 Nm of peak torque with MT and 380 Nm with AT. The 2.2-litre diesel engine is offered in two states of tune. It produces 130 hp and 300 Nm for RWD while the 4WD comes with 175 hp and 370 Nm.

Exclusively available in a 7-seat layout, the Scorpio N Z4 is loaded with features such as halogen headlights, LED turn signals, 17-inch wheels adorned with plastic covers, a rear spoiler, power windows, an 8-inch display with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering wheel controls, second-row air conditioning vents, and fabric seat covers. Regarding safety technology, it includes front airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold and descent assistance, ISOFIX child seat attachments, and 3-point seatbelts for every passenger.