Maruti Suzuki Jimny Reaches 1 Lakh Sales- Here's How It Fares Against Mahindra Thar

Maruti Suzuki Jimny was first launched in the Indian market in June 2023. Since then, the off-road capable five-door version of the SUV has recorded sales of over 1 lakh units. As per Autocar Professional's report within two years, the vehicle has achieved cumulative sales of 1,02,024 units. This consists of 26,180 units sold in the domestic market (launch to end of April 2025) and 75,844 exported units (launch till end of April 2025) showing a high demand for the vehicle in the market overseas.

Based on the aforementioned numbers, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is trailing far behind one of its major rivals i.e., the Mahindra Thar range in terms of sales numbers. With the three-door Thar and the Thar Roxx, the SUV range has crossed 2.5 lakh sales milestone with a total dispatch of 2,59,921 units (since launch in October 2020 till end of April 2025). It is to be noted that the Thar has been around longer in the Indian market than the Jimny and got a boost with the launch of the Thar Roxx.

Also Read: New-Gen Mahindra Bolero To Get Independent Rear Suspension: Pics

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny enjoys a decent popularity in the global market in its three-door avatar. To replicate this popularity, the brand launched the five-door version in the Indian market. Aiming to attract off-roader buyers, the vehicle brings a body-on-frame design with a 4x4 system. Sold via the brand's premium Nexa channel, the SUV is sold at a starting price of Rs 12.75 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It is manufactured in the Gurugram plant and exported to international markets like Japan.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny features a single 1.5-liter four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which gives out 105 hp of power and 134 Nm of torque. It comes paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed torque converter automatic. As per the automaker's claims, the manual version offers a fuel efficiency of 16.94 kilometers per liter, whereas the automatic version achieves a mileage of 16.39 kilometers per liter.

Meanwhile, the Mahindra Thar comes at a starting price of Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Thar Roxx starts at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the SUVs have 4x4 powertrain and petrol and diesel engines with options of manual and automatic transmissions.