MG Comet EV Now Priced From Rs 4.99 Lakh, ZS EV From Rs 13.99 Lakh: Here's Why

JSW MG Motor India has extended its recently launched unique BaaS program to its popular Comet EV and ZS EV models. The BaaS concept was introduced with the launch of MG Windsor and since then has received encouraging responses. Under this unique BaaS program, customers can now bring home the MG Comet EV at a starting price of Rs 4.99 Lakh + battery rental at Rs 2.5 per km, and the MG ZS EV starting at Rs 13.99 Lakh + battery rental at Rs 4.5 per km.

The program allows customers to pay a nominal fee per kilometre for battery usage, making these popular EVs their top choice. In addition to the BaaS program, customers can also avail themselves of the assured 60% buyback value after three years of ownership, reassuring customers of a seamless and confident ownership experience.

Speaking on the unique ownership program, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, "With BaaS, we have created a platform for easy ownership, making our EVs more accessible than ever. Given the strong response to Windsor under the BaaS program, we are now extending its benefits to our popular EV models, the Comet and ZS. I am confident that this unique ownership model will further boost EV adoption in the country."

The introduction of the BaaS program is supported by a robust network of finance partners, including Bajaj Finserv, Hero Fincorp, Vidyut, and Ecofy Autovert. This strategic collaboration ensures a seamless experience for customers across the country, making the transition to electric mobility smoother.

MG Comet EV offers a certified range of 230 km on a single charge. The MG ZS EV, on the other hand, offers a 461 km claimed range with a larger 50.3 kWh battery pack.