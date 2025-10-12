JSW MG Motor India Secures Second Position In Luxury EV Segment

JSW MG Motor India has emerged as the second-highest luxury carmaker in the country, driven by the MG Cyberster sports car and the MG M9 Presidential Limousine. According to the Vahan data of September 2025. Also, both cars have been facing waiting periods of up to 3-4 months due to high demand.

Milind Shah, Interim Head of MG Select, said: "Securing the second spot in India's luxury EV segment is a testament to the phenomenal response our models have received. Both the MG Cyberster and the MG M9 Presidential Limousine are drawing discerning customers who seek something truly exclusive, whether it's the sheer exhilaration of open-top performance or the presence of uncompromising luxury. At MG Select, we're proud to create this exclusive ownership experience."

MG Cyberster

MG claims that the MG Cyberster, which was earlier previewed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and was later launched in July 2025, has become India's highest-selling sports car with 256 units sold through its luxury retail channel- MG Select.

Also, JSW MG Motor India reported total monthly sales of 6,728 units in September 2025, reflecting a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 34 percent compared to the 5,021 units sold in September 2024. The company's growth was supported by the recent GST reduction and the onset of the Navratri festive season, both of which boosted customer sentiment and provided strong sales momentum. Both ICE and EV models of JSW MG Motor India contributed to this remarkable achievement.