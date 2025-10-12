Hyundai i10 NIOS, Venue, i20 And More Get Festival Benefits Up To Rs 60,000

The festive season has arrived in India, prompting major carmakers to roll out attractive benefits to drive sales. Joining the trend, Hyundai Motor India has introduced festive offers of up to Rs 60,000 on its popular range of vehicles. Additionally, the newly implemented GST 2.0 has led to a notable reduction in car prices. Combined with the seasonal discounts, these updates make for an exceptionally value-packed deal for buyers.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS

The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS received a price drop of up to Rs 73,808 under the new GST structure, and now gets festival benefits worth up to Rs 50,000. The prices of the Hyundai i10 NIOS now begin from Rs 5.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai i20

The Hyundai i20 has received a festival bonus of up to Rs 45,000. Additionally, the price drop of up to Rs 98,000 under the new GST structure brought the starting price of the hatchback down to Rs 6.87 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Aura

The Hyundai Aura is now available at a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), with the GST benefit worth up to Rs 78,465. The brand has also extended the festival season benefit of up to Rs 33,000 for the Aura.

Hyundai Festival Offers

Hyundai Venue, Exter

Apart from the hatchbacks and the sedan, Hyundai also offers the festival season benefits on its popular SUVs- the Venue and the Exter. The Hyundai Venue has received a price drop of up to Rs 1,23,659 under the new GST structure and gets festival benefits up to Rs 50,000.

Meanwhile, the Hyundai Exter is now available at a starting price of Rs 5,68,033 (ex-showroom), upon receiving a price drop of up to Rs 89,209 under the new GST regime. Additionally, it also gets festival benefits of up to Rs 45,000.

Hyundai Alcazar

The Hyundai Alcazar has received the highest festival season, which is up to Rs 60,000. The Alcazar is tagged at a starting price of Rs 14.47 lakh (ex-showroom).