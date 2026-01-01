Hyundai Motor India Appoints Tarun Garg As First Indian MD & CEO

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) announced that Tarun Garg has taken charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), effective January 1, 2026. This appointment marks the first time an Indian national leads HMIL since its establishment 29 years ago.

Tarun Garg brings over 32 years of experience in the automotive sector, spanning sales, marketing, distribution, financial management, product strategy, and brand communication. Prior to this role, he served as Head of Sales, Service & Marketing, and later as Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer at HMIL.

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India To Hike Vehicle Prices From January 2026

During his tenure, the company recorded sales for three consecutive years, achieved the highest-ever profitability and EBITDA margins, executed India's largest IPO in 2024, and strengthened its SUV segment leadership through focus on profitability, customer experience, and digitalisation.

He previously held the position of Executive Director of Marketing, Logistics, Parts & Accessories at Maruti Suzuki India Limited. Garg holds a Mechanical Engineering degree from Delhi Technological University and an MBA from IIM Lucknow.

Also Read: Hyundai Sold 23 Creta Every Hour In 2025

In his statement, Garg said, "India's automotive industry is at an exciting inflection point, driven by innovation, sustainability, and evolving customer aspirations. It is an extraordinary honour to lead Hyundai Motor India at this defining moment in our three-decade long journey. My vision is to build on our strong foundation while accelerating HMIL's transformation towards sustainable growth, technological leadership and unmatched customer delight. We will continue to reinforce our commitment to 'Make in India' and position HMIL as a global hub for exports."

Also Read: Ford F-Series Marks 49 Years of Leadership - Could India Ever See an F-150?

Under his leadership, HMIL will prioritise four areas: future-ready strategies including EVs, hybrids, and connected mobility via a Rs 45,000 crore investment by FY 2030; empowering employees, dealers, and suppliers; customer-centric experiences; and enhancing indigenisation for exports.