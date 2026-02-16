Hyundai Creta, Venue, i20 And More Get Discount Of Up To Rs 75,000 In Feb'26

Hyundai Motor India has introduced a fresh round of benefits across its passenger car range for February 2026. The schemes cover popular models including the Grand i10 Nios, i20, Aura, Exter, Venue, Verna, Creta, and Alcazar. Depending on the variant, buyers can avail a mix of cash discounts, exchange or scrappage bonuses, and corporate benefits. These offers are valid until February 28, 2026, or until stocks last.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: February 2026 Discount

Among Hyundai's lineup, the Grand i10 Nios continues to be one of the most aggressively discounted models. With benefits reaching up to Rs 48,000, the hatchback remains a strong choice for first-time buyers and those seeking a budget-friendly option. The entry-level Era petrol variant carries modest cash savings paired with exchange or scrappage incentives, while higher petrol trims - both manual and AMT - deliver more substantial value through larger discounts and stronger exchange support. CNG versions also receive competitive benefits, reinforcing Hyundai's focus on the urban commuter and fleet segments.

Hyundai i20: February 2026 Discount

The premium hatchback continues to be positioned aggressively. All variants, including the sportier N Line trims, share the same discount structure, simplifying choices for buyers. Combined benefits can reach up to Rs 48,000, making higher trims more attractive as the effective price gap narrows once incentives are applied. Enthusiasts benefit too, with the N Line included under the same scheme.

Hyundai Exter: February 2026 Discount



The entry-SUV receives differentiated offers depending on trim. Base petrol and CNG versions get minimal scrappage support, while family-oriented S Family and SX Family variants enjoy stronger cash and exchange benefits. Total savings can go up to Rs 33,000, making mid and higher trims better value propositions.

Hyundai Venue: February 2026 Discount

Venue sees the most conservative package this month. Across all trims, including N Line versions, Hyundai is offering only scrappage benefits worth up to Rs 5,000. The absence of cash discounts highlights the model's strong demand in the compact SUV segment.

Hyundai Verna: February 2026 Discount

The Verna sedan stands out with one of the highest benefit packages in Hyundai's lineup. Depending on the variant, buyers can save up to Rs 73,000. Non-IVT versions lean more on exchange and scrappage schemes, while IVT trims receive higher direct cash discounts, giving customers flexibility based on their purchase preference.

Hyundai Creta: February 2026 Discount

India's best-selling midsize SUV continues to command strong demand, reflected in limited benefits of up to Rs 20,000. Offers are restricted to exchange or scrappage programs, with no direct cash discounts.

Hyundai Creta Electric: February 2026 Discount

The electric version of the Creta receives the most aggressive incentives. Alongside cash, exchange, and scrappage benefits, Hyundai is also offering an upgrade bonus. With total savings of up to Rs 75,000, the Creta Electric is positioned as Hyundai's most incentivised model this month, underlining the company's push toward EV adoption.