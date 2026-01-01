Hyundai Motor India To Hike Vehicle Prices From January 2026

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced a price increase across its entire model lineup, effective January 1, 2026. The company cited increasing input costs, particularly for precious metals and commodities essential to vehicle production, as the primary reason for the upward revision.

In a regulatory filing submitted on Tuesday, HMIL detailed a weighted average price hike of approximately 0.6 percent. This adjustment aims to offset sustained inflationary pressures on raw materials that have driven up manufacturing expenses.

Also Read: Ford F-Series Marks 49 Years of Leadership - Could India Ever See an F-150?

While the company refrained from disclosing model-specific increases, the change will impact popular models such as the Creta SUV, Venue compact SUV, Exter micro-SUV, Grand i10 Nios hatchback, and Alcazar, among others.

The move aligns with a broader trend in the Indian automotive sector, where multiple players are revising prices to counter supply chain challenges and commodity volatility. Renault India, a subsidiary of the French automaker Renault Group, revealed plans for a price revision of up to 2 percent across its portfolio, also starting January 2026. Similarly, JSW MG Motor India and Mercedes-Benz India confirmed hikes of up to 2 percent effective the same date. Same goes for Honda Cars India, Nissan Motor India, and BYD.

Also Read: Hyundai Sold 23 Creta SUVs Every Hour In 2025

The similar trend has been seen among two-wheeler manufacturers with brands like BMW Motorrad, Triumph Motorcycles and Ather Energy announcing a price hike for their respective models in the country. They have also cited increasing input costs as a major reason for the upward revision.

Industry observers note that such adjustments remain relatively subdued compared to previous years, reflecting stabilising demand and competitive dynamics. Hyundai, India's second-largest carmaker by sales, sold over 5.6 lakh units in 2025. The Creta remains a segment leader, while the Exter has gained traction in the entry-level space.