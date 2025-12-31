Hyundai Sold 23 Creta Every Hour In 2025

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced a new milestone in the mid-size SUV segment, with the Creta SUV achieving the highest-ever annual sales of 2,00,000 units in calendar year 2025. This translates to an average of 550 Cretas sold every day, or roughly 23 units per hour. With this, the SUV is maintaining over 34 per cent market share and positioning it as India's top-selling SUV cumulatively from 2020 to 2025.

Celebrating a decade since its launch, Creta recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 9 percent between 2016 and 2025, despite fierce competition from new entrants. The list includes models like Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Skoda Kushaq, and others. The competition is going to get even more intense with the launch of the likes of Renault Duster in the country.

Based on the details revealed by the South Korean automaker, customer preferences have shifted, with first-time buyers rising from 13 percent in 2020 to 32 percent in 2025, and sunroof-equipped variants accounting for over 70 percent of sales. Diesel powertrains contributed a 44 percent share, reflecting diverse buyer needs.

Commenting on the achievement, Tarun Garg, Managing Director & CEO designate at HMIL, stated, "Hyundai CRETA's journey in India is nothing short of extraordinary, and achieving the highest-ever annual sales of more than 2 lakhs units is a proud and defining moment for all of us at Hyundai". He highlighted Creta's transformation into a "trusted companion for every journey," crediting customers and dealers for its success.

A significant reason for the Creta's popularity is the variety of options it presents. Customers can select from several engine alternatives, various transmission types, and even an electric model. This adaptability enables buyers to find a version that aligns with their lifestyle instead of having to modify their needs to suit the vehicle.

The Creta is available with three engine choices: a naturally aspirated petrol, a turbo petrol, and a diesel. Both the naturally aspirated petrol and diesel engines come with a standard 6-speed manual transmission. Those interested in an automatic can choose an IVT for the petrol engine or a torque converter automatic for the diesel. The turbo petrol engine, on the other hand, is exclusively available with a dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Creta Electric provides two battery pack options: 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh, with a claimed range of 420 km and 510 km, respectively.