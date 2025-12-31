This Porsche Cayman GT4 RS With Bright Colours Is Someone's Dream Spec

Customisation options give vehicle owners the freedom to create something that is fine-tuned to their taste. Sometimes these creations stick close to the stock version; other times, they wander off far from anything that can be called stock. In any case, these units are someone's dream spec version of the model. The Porsche Cayman GT4 RS, in this case, is one of the models that stand out, representing its family in the most unique way possible.

The car has been listed for sale by Porsche Bellevue in Washington, US. It has been drowned in a bright shade of green, specifically what seems to be Birch Green. Given the aggressive looks of the car with prominent aero, the colour sits well with the looks and has been paired with blue on certain parts, with black holding them together.

The wheels, wing mirrors, rear wing end plates, and NACA ducts on the hood are coated in blue, giving this Porsche a resemblance to the blue and green RC car from Toy Story. The Porsche lettering on the back is also rendered in blue.

While the outside of this Cayman is attention-grabbing, the interior takes the game ahead. The bolsters and headrests of the seats feature trim in coordinating blue leather, a material that is also present on the door panels and the lower section of the dashboard.

Image Source- Carscoops

Green-painted accents are visible across the dashboard, transmission tunnel, door panels, and even within the seats, accentuating the piping with almost theatrical flair. Additionally, there are fabric seat inserts, sections of black leather, and a continuous line of blue contrast stitching attempting to unify the design, or at least make an effort to do so.

This GT4 RS was customized through Porsche's Sonderwunsch program, also known as the Special Wishes division, which enables clients to go far beyond the usual configurator options.

The Porsche Cayman GT4 RS is a performance-oriented model and comes with a 4.0-litre six-cylinder naturally aspirated boxer engine. It is one of the most powerful models of the 718 range with 493 hp of power and 448 Nm of peak torque. The power is transferred to the wheels using a seven-speed PDK. Things are made better with elements like a lift system on the axle, Porsche stability management, and more.