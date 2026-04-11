Yuvraj Singh Ditched Porsche For BMW M5 On Lalit Modi's 6 Sixes Promise - Car Facts

Yuvraj Singh has cleared up a long-running cricket tale from the 2007 T20 World Cup. In a recent chat on The Overlap Cricket, he explained how he traded Lalit Modi's Porsche 911 offer for a BMW M5 after smashing six sixes off Stuart Broad in Durban. Modi kept his word on the deal.

The Six Sixes Moment

India faced England at Kingsmead on September 19, 2007. Yuvraj hammered Broad for six straight sixes in the 19th over, racing to a 12-ball fifty. This powered India toward its first T20 World Cup title under MS Dhoni.

Modi, then BCCI vice-president, had promised a luxury car to any Indian player hitting six sixes in the tournament. Yuvraj ran to him after the over, asking, "Where's my Porsche?"

Also Read: Not Just Cricket, RCB Owner Ananya Birla Loves Cars Too: Here's Proof

Porsche 911 (2007)

Lalit Modi offered a Porsche 911 Carrera from the 997 generation, launched that year. It packed a 3.6-litre flat-six engine with 325 hp and 370 Nm torque in base form. Top speed hit 285 kmph, with 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds via six-speed manual or Tiptronic. It came with rear-wheel drive, 18-inch alloys, and leather seats. Yuvraj pushed for a Ferrari upgrade, but Modi stuck to Porsche.

Also Read: Delhi's Draft EV Policy 2.0 Explained: Who Gets Rs 1 Lakh Incentive, Tax Waivers?

BMW M5 (2007)

Yuvraj finally picked the BMW M5 instead, suited for India. Its 5.0-litre V10 naturally aspirated engine delivered around 500 hp and around 520 Nm torque. A six-speed manual sent power to the rear wheels, hitting 0 to 100 kmph in 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 250 kmph. India-spec featured 19-inch M wheels and stability control. It matched local roads better than the Porsche.

Also Read: JSW Jetour T2 SUV India Launch By Diwali: Fortuner Sales Finally At Risk?

Deal Sealed

Modi delivered the BMW M5 soon after. Yuvraj called him "a man of his word," ending years of social media buzz. The story highlights Modi's role in boosting T20 excitement before IPL's rise.