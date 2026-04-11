Delhi's Draft EV Policy 2.0 Explained: Who Gets Rs 1 Lakh Incentive, Tax Waivers?

Delhi's government has released the draft Electric Vehicle Policy 2026-2030, widely called EV Policy 2.0. The policy aims to push cleaner transport amid air pollution problems in the national capital. The Transport Department's EV Cell released the new draft on April 11, 2026, and is seeking public input for 30 days through email or post before locking it in.

This plan combines strict timelines for phasing out petrol vehicles, financial incentives, and infrastructure boosts. Two-wheelers, which make up 67 percent of Delhi's vehicle fleet, face a ban on new petrol registrations from April 1, 2028, while electric three-wheelers become mandatory from January 1, 2027.

Commercial operators face stricter timelines with no fresh petrol or diesel two-wheelers or light goods vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes for aggregators starting January 1, 2026, though BS-VI two-wheelers can stick around until year's end.

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Rs 1 Lakh Incentives For Electric Vehicle Buyers

Year of Registration Incentive Year 1 from date of notification Rs10,000 per kWh, up to a maximum of Rs 30,000 Year 2 from date of notification Rs 6,600 per kWh, up to a maximum of Rs 20,000 Year 3 from date of notification Rs 3,300 per kWh, up to a maximum of Rs 10,000

Benefits for Two-Wheeler Buyers: Incentives will decrease over three years to encourage accelerated adoption. Electric two-wheelers priced up to Rs 2.25 lakh will receive up to Rs 10,000 per kWh in the first year, with a cap of Rs 30,000. By the third year, the support will decrease to Rs 3,300 per kWh, with a maximum of Rs 10,000.

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Year of Registration Incentive Year 1 from the date of notification Rs 50,000 Year 2 from the date of notification Rs 40,000 Year 3 from the date of notification Rs 30,000

Benefits for Commercial Vehicles: As for the electric three-wheelers, the incentives will begin at Rs 50,000 for the first year, then Rs 40,000 in the second year, eventually reaching Rs 30,000 from the date of notification. For N1, four-wheeler goods vehicles start at Rs 1 lakh. It is to be noted that the N1 category of vehicles comprises light commercial motor vehicles designed for carrying goods not exceeding 3.5 tonnes.

Year of Registration Incentive Year 1 from the date of notification Rs 1,00,000 Year 2 from the date of notification Rs 75,000 Year 3 from the date of notification Rs 50,000

Benefits for Electric Car Buyers: People in Delhi who purchase new electric cars priced up to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) can benefit from a scrappage incentive if they scrap their old Delhi-registered BS-IV or older models within six months of receiving the scrappage certificate. This offer is available to the first 100,000 claimants. Buyers of N1 electric trucks can take advantage of the same benefit for trading in their polluting vehicles.

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The incentives will be disbursed via direct bank transfer after an online claim, tied to the PM E-DRIVE scheme's rules.

Tax Breaks and Scrappage Perks

Electric vehicles enjoy 100 percent exemption on road tax and registration fees during the policy period (till March 31, 2030). Cars up to Rs 30 lakh ex-showroom get full waivers, strong hybrids receive 50 per cent, and luxury EVs above Rs 30 lakh get none.

Also Read: Petrol 2-Wheelers Can't Be Registered In Delhi From 2028, EV Draft Policy Proposes

Scrappage bonus is available of Rs 10,000 for two-wheelers, Rs 25,000 for three-wheelers, and Rs 50,000 for N1 trucks when replacing BS-IV or older vehicles.