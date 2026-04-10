Tata Tiago EV Fined In Rajasthan For No Pollution Certificate - Video Is Viral

The Rajasthan Police issued a challan to an electric vehicle owner for failing to present a PUC (Pollution Under Control) Certificate. The incident, involving an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the state police, was captured on camera and is circulating on social media. The footage shows a rather heated exchange between the officer and the Tata Tiago EV owner, which ultimately resulted in a Rs 1,500 fine for the missing certificate.

What Happened?

The incident reportedly took place in Nagaur, Rajasthan, where a police officer stopped the Tata Tiago EV due to the windshield shades used on the car. An argument ensued between the electric vehicle owner and the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), which ended with the issuance of a Rs 200 fine for the sunshades. Additionally, the officer fined the EV owner for not having a pollution certificate. The EV owner contended that electric vehicles do not require a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate; however, this argument did not work in his favor.

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Police Department's Reaction

As per NDTV Rajasthan's report, police officials reported that the driver was involved in an argument regarding the removal of the car's window shades. Amid the ensuing chaos, a pollution violation ticket was mistakenly issued. The department has assured the public that the matter is under investigation and that the erroneous fine will be canceled in the system.

Pollution Under Control Certificate For EV

Electric vehicles (EVs), defined as battery-operated vehicles under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) 1989, produce zero tailpipe emissions and are exempt from standard PUC testing. As per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), battery-powered vehicles can be operated without periodic PUC checks. The certificate is specifically required for vehicles powered by fossil fuels and is a measure to alleviate air pollution caused by vehicles.