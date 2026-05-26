Video Shows 'Ladoos' Melting In Delhi Heat, Internet Can't Stop Laughing: <i>"Halwa Ban Gaya"</i>

Delhi's brutal summer heat is now melting more than just people's patience. A viral Instagram video has captured the extreme weather in the most relatable way possible, by showing a box of ladoos transformed into a gooey dessert blob. The clip, shared by Instagram user @hey.chan04, features a woman and her mother opening a box of ladoos that had completely lost their shape due to the scorching temperatures. Instead of neatly rolled sweets, the box contained a soft, melted mass of sugar and ghee.

Reacting to the sight, the woman pointed out that the heat had become so intense that even ladoos could not survive it. "Bolo, itni garmi ho rahi hai, ladoo bhi pighal gaye hain" (Look, it is so hot that even the ladoos have melted), she says. The daughter jokingly replies, "Inki ab barfi banegi, mummy" (Now these will be turned into barfi), providing a humorous spin on a frustrating situation.

Watch the video here:

Traditional Indian sweets like ladoos, which are rich in ghee, tend to soften rapidly in extreme heat, especially when left outside refrigeration for long periods. The playful exchange quickly struck a chord online, with many social media users finding the situation painfully relatable amid Delhi-NCR's ongoing heatwave. Users jokingly renamed the dessert "ladoo ka halwa,", "ladoo shake,” and even "summer special cake." Others shared stories of chocolates, butter, and ice cream melting within minutes during the current heatwave.

One user joked, "Spoon toh dena chahiye tha" (They should have at least provided a spoon). Another said, "Drink it with some ice and milk."

Others chimed in with their own extreme heat stories, such as fresh bananas turning overripe in just a few hours of outdoor transit.

The region is currently battling severe summer conditions, with temperatures hovering close to 46 degrees Celsius in several areas. Authorities have issued orange alerts across parts of Delhi-NCR, urging residents to avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated, and take precautions against heat-related illnesses.