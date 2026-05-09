Lotus-Shaped Sandesh Appears In Bengal Sweet Shops As Adhikari Takes Oath

West Bengal's sweet shops are marking a key political event with a culinary nod today. As BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as Chief Minister, confectioners in parts of the state have introduced lotus-shaped sandesh, drawing steady crowds. The sweets, inspired by the party's election symbol, have quickly gained attention among customers. Visuals shared by PTI showed trays of intricately molded sweets resembling blooming lotuses. Many were seen purchasing the themed confection, adding to the celebratory mood around the oath-taking ceremony.

According to PTI, the sweets were specially prepared by local confectioners to mark the occasion, with the lotus design symbolising the party's rise to power. The development highlights how Bengal's long-standing sweet-making tradition often reflects current events.

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PTI SHORTS | Lotus-shaped sandesh and saffron rasgullas on sale at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground ahead of swearing-in ceremony



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What Is Sandesh: A Traditional Bengali Sweet Explained

Sandesh is a classic Bengali sweet made from fresh chhana or paneer and sugar. Known for its light sweetness and soft texture, it is one of the most iconic desserts from the region. Unlike many richer Indian sweets, sandesh is delicate and minimally processed, allowing the flavour of fresh milk to stand out. It is often flavored with cardamom or saffron and shaped into a variety of decorative forms.

Popular Types Of Sandesh You Should Know

Sandesh comes in several varieties depending on how it is prepared and its texture:

Naram Pak Sandesh: A soft, moist variety that melts easily in the mouth. Koda Pak Sandesh: Firmer and more structured, made by cooking the mixture longer. Kachagola: A lightly processed version made from fresh chhana, known for its soft and grainy texture. Nolen Gur Sandesh: A winter specialty made with date palm jaggery, giving it a rich caramel flavour. Flavoured Sandesh: Modern variations include mango, chocolate, and pista, often garnished with nuts.

Why Sandesh Holds A Special Place In Bengali Food Culture

Sandesh is more than just a sweet in Bengal. It is closely tied to celebrations, traditions, and everyday indulgence. The name itself is believed to mean "message," reflecting the custom of sharing it during happy occasions. Its adaptability keeps it relevant even today. Whether shaped into traditional motifs or modern symbols like the lotus, sandesh continues to evolve while staying rooted in its cultural essence.