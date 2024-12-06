India-Bound MG ZS Hybrid Bags 4 Star Safety Rating In Euro NCAP Test

MG ZS Hybrid scored a 4-star rating in Euro NCAP test

Euro NCAP has tested multiple cars and announced the safety ratings for the models. Among them is the MG ZS Hybrid, which managed to score a 4-star safety rating. It got a 75 per cent score for adult occupant protection and 82 per cent for child occupant protection. The SUV scored 73 per cent for vulnerable road users while it got 76 per cent for safety assist. It is to be noted that this rating is valid for all the MG ZS Hybrid.

In Adult Occupant Protection, the MG SZ got 30.3 points. This consisted of 12.2 points for frontal impact out of 16, it had 12 points for lateral impact out of 16, and 4 out of 4 points for rear impact. The tests also discovered that the passenger compartment of the vehicle remained stable during the frontal offset test. Meanwhile, dummy readings showed good protection for the knees and femurs of both driver and passenger.

When tested against a full-width rigid barrier, the head of the passenger in the rear seat received marginal protection based on forward movement in the impact. Meanwhile, the driver had good protection in critical areas. Similarly, the car scored full points on the side barrier test. In the side pole impact test, the car offered good protection of all critical body parts.

The MG ZS Hybrid misses out on countermeasures to mitigate occupant-to-occupant injuries. Hence, it had a poor score for far-side protection. Meanwhile, the car offered good protection in whiplash injuries in rear-end collisions on the front seats.

In both the frontal offset test and the side barrier impact, the protection for all key body areas was either good or satisfactory for the 6 and 10-year-old dummies. The front passenger airbag can be turned off to allow the use of a rearward-facing child seat in that position.

The ZS Hybrid does not include a 'child presence detection' system, which provides a warning if it detects that a child or infant might have been left in the vehicle. All types of child restraints that the MG ZS Hybrid was designed for can be correctly installed and fitted in the car.

Presently, the MG ZS is sold in the Indian market without a hybrid powertrain and Astor name. The brand is expected to launch the hybrid powertrain version of the car in the future. It is currently priced between Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 18.08 lakh (ex-showroom).