IndiGo vs Mahindra: The Battle of 6E Explained

InterGlobe Aviation filed a lawsuit against Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited over '6e' name

InterGlobe Aviation Limited, the parent company of IndiGo Airlines, filed a lawsuit against Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited (MEAL), a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, over the name BE '6e', which is the name of its newly launched electric coupe SUV. 6E also happens to be the callsign of the low-cost airline, albeit with a capital 'E'. Now, the aviation giant filed a lawsuit against the auto giant in Delhi High Court, with IndiGo holding the '6E' trademark in multiple classes such as electronic advertising, advertising services related to transport and delivery services and for airline services that offer passenger travel and goods delivery. Mahindra filed a trademark for 6e, for its BE 6e electric SUV in a class that is meant for motor vehicles and related equipment.

It is apparent that '6E' which is used by IndiGo, is a clever wordplay on 'sexy' and Mahindra uses the same name with 'BE', which is short for Born Electric. So, the name of the electric SUV sounds similar to Mahindra 'Be Sexy'. Now IndiGo believes that there is cause for confusion on part of its customers and Mahindra says that the name of its electric SUV has nothing to do with aviation and IndiGo and both trademarks operate in very different spaces and are very different entities. So there is no room or cause for confusion.

In a statement, IndiGo said, "The "6E" mark is an integral part of IndiGo's identity for the past 18 years and is a registered trademark that holds strong global recognition. The "6E" mark, whether standalone or in its variants and formative forms, is extensively used by IndiGo for its offerings and for goods and services provided in collaboration with trusted partners." They added, "Any unauthorised use of the "6E" mark, whether standalone or in any form, constitutes an infringement of IndiGo's rights, reputation, and goodwill. IndiGo is committed to taking all necessary and appropriate steps to safeguard its intellectual property and brand identity."

Mahindra & Mahindra issued a statement saying, "Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited, a subsidiary of the Company ("MEAL"), revealed its electric origin SUVs the BE 6e and XEV 9e on 26th November, 2024. MEAL has applied for trade mark registration under class 12 (vehicles) for "BE 6e" a part of its electric origin SUV portfolio." They added. "Hence, the Company does not see a conflict as Mahindra's mark is "BE 6e," not the standalone "6E." It differs fundamentally from Indigo's "6E," which represents an airline, eliminating any risk of confusion. The distinct styling further emphasizes their uniqueness."

M&M further clarified that they are in discussions with InterGlobe Aviation Limited to find an amicable solution. They said, "The Company has been transparently disclosing the material litigations on the company to the Stock Exchanges and will continue to do so in compliance with the Listing Regulations."

As per reports, the case titled Interglobe Aviation vs Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited, was presented before Justice Amit Bansal on Tuesday. However, the court is yet to pass a judgement on the case with the next hearing scheduled on 9 December, 2024.