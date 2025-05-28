Volkswagen Tayron Bags 5-Star Rating At Euro NCAP

Euro NCAP has now released the crash test results of the Volkswagen Tayron. The Volkswagen Tayron secured a 5-star rating in the overall crash test, recording 87 percent in adult occupant protection, 85 percent for child occupant protection, and more. Here is a details analysis of Tayron's safety ratings, as observed in the European test bed.

Volkswagen Tayron Crash Test

The Volkswagen Tayron scored 87 percent in the AOP crash test. The 5-door SUV showed good stability in the frontal offset test, the dummies suggested that the Tayron provided effective protection to the front passenger's femur and knees. The observation of the impact trolley suggests that the Tayron might give effective protection to the passengers sitting inside, while the vehicle might pose a risk for the ones in the front.

The Tayron scored maximum points in the side barrier test, suggesting good protection to the passenger's vital body areas. However, the side pole impact on the chest was recorded as marginal.

VW Tayron Euro NCAP test result

The Volkswagen Tayron scored the maximum points in the segment in the Child Occupant Protection test, scoring 85 percent. Also, the driver gets an option to deactivate the airbag system in order to attach a rear-facing child seat. It gets ISOFIX on all seats, ensuring a safe ride for the child.

The Tayron gets an autonomous emergency braking system in order to ensure adequate safety for vulnerable pedestrians and cyclists. It scored 83 percent on the Vulnerable Road Users test. Euro NCAP noted that the Tayron provides adequate safety to road users, safeguarding their knees, femur, and pelvis. However, it fails to recognize the pedestrians behind the vehicle.

The Volkswagen Tayron gets safety features like- Autonomous Emergency Braking (Front Assist) with Pedestrian and Cyclist Monitoring, Lane-keeping system, Lane Assist, Dynamic Road Sign Display, Predictive speed limiter, Adaptive Cruise Control with "stop & go" function, ISOFIX compatible with i-Size, Electronic Stability Control & electromechanical brake servo, Hill Start Assist, Electronic parking brake, Auto Hold function and more.