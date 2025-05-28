Tata Motors To Equip Harrier, Safari With More Powerful FAM B 2.0-Litre Diesel Engine

Tata Motors is now planning to give the Harrier and Safari a new engine, while not much change is expected, the tuned engine will give more power to the SUVs. The stricter BS6 norms pushed Tata to get a tuned 2.2-liter diesel engine for its commercial vehicle lineup. Tata then took assistance from Stellantis to get the FAM B 2.0-liter engine for the Harrier and the Safari. However, now the homegrown auto major has acquired the license to work on the engines for development.

While Tata Motors has acquired the license for the development of the engine, it must be noted that the FAM B 2 engine will be produced by Fiat India Automobile Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture of Tata Motors and Stellantis. The FIATPL facility is located at Ranjangaon, Pune (Maharashtra).

According to Autocar, after receiving the development rights for the engines, Tata will get a huge benefit as it can now upgrade engines on different levels, and that too in a cost-effective deal. Earlier, a minor change and upgrade in the engine would cost Tata Motors around 10 million Euros, which converts to about Rs 96.9 crore, to be paid to Stellantis. Tata Motors India has now partially ditched the high-cost associates and is now independent to develop, tune, and upgrade its engine and bring down the cost of the components.

As per reports, the new 2.0-liter diesel engine might be tuned for different power outputs. Tata is likely to develop the FAM B 2.0-l diesel engine to give out around 180 bhp, and another version tuned to deliver 150 bhp, for the top trim and the lower trim models, respectively.

While the exact timeline of this engine project undertaken by Tata has not been announced yet, we expect the brand to lay down the plans and development by the year-end.

Source: Autocar India