Honda To Launch 3 New Models In India By FY26-27; Here's What's Coming

Honda will launch electric and strong hybrid models in India

Honda recently launched the third generation of the Amaze compact sedan in the Indian market. Along with it, the brand revealed its plan to introduce three new models in the country by FY 2026-2027. The new model range will consist of new energy vehicles with electric and strong hybrid powertrains sporting e:HEV and a new Honda electric badge.

Honda Cars India President and CEO Takuya Tsumura said, "Honda Cars India has an ambitious roadmap to cater to the evolving preferences of Indian consumers. We will continue to stay invested in mainstream ICE business in the coming years. Our focus is expanding to electrified powertrains including hybrids and born electric breeds. Today, I am very happy to share with all of you that HCIL will introduce three nameplates with FY26-27. We will share more details of these models as we progress further in our plan."

The introduction of these models will be a significant change in the automaker's lineup, considering that it currently has three models, among which two are sedans and one is an SUV. Among them, the brand has the Honda City with a strong hybrid powertrain. Although the car has been around for quite a while, it did not achieve the success that the brand might have hoped for.

Based on the previous announcement of the automaker, one of the upcoming electric models is likely to be an electric car based on the Honda Elevate currently on sale in the country. It is to be noted that automakers in India are consistently expanding their presence in the electric car market. Brands like Tata Motors, MG Motor, and Mahindra already boast their presence in the market while simultaneously working on continuous expansion. Meanwhile, Toyota, Maruti Suzuki, and Hyundai have plans to enter the market with new products.