New Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Hyundai Aura vs Tata Tigor: Price Comparison

Honda Amaze competes against Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor

The compact sedan segment is a part of the Indian car market that has been trampled upon by SUVs and hatchbacks. The issue was exacerbated by a lack of updates and revisions in the models competing in the segment. However, with the introduction of the latest iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Honda Amaze, this segment seems to be on a path of revival. Right at the beginning of this route, the competitors in the segment are finding themselves in the middle of a tough battle against their competitors. To be specific, the battleground has contenders like the fresh out of the box Honda Amaze, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor.

Here, we have compared the prices of the aforementioned rivals to help prospective consumers sort out their options. But before we dive into details, here is the variant-wise price list and powertrain details of the only ADAS-equipped car in the segment i.e., Amaze.

Honda Amaze Price List

The updated Honda Amaze will be available in three variants: V, VX, and ZX. For a duration of 45 days, the base variant of the sedan will be offered at an introductory price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the highest-priced ZX variant will be listed at Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Introductory Price in INR (Ex-Showroom Delhi): All-New 3rd Generation Honda Amaze V VX ZX MT Rs 799,900 Rs 909,900 Rs 969,900 CVT Rs 919,900 Rs 999,900 Rs 1,089,900

Honda Amaze: Powertrain

The new Honda Amaze is equipped with a 1.2-litre four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine designed to deliver 89 bhp of power along with a peak torque of 110 Nm. This engine can be mated with either a manual transmission (MT) or a continuously variable transmission (CVT). When paired with the MT, it is claimed to provide a fuel efficiency of 18.65 kmpl, whereas the CVT version achieves a mileage of 19.46 kmpl.

Prices Honda Amaze Maruti Suzuki Dzire Hyundai Aura Tata Tigor Ex-Showroom Rs. 7.99 lakh to Rs. 10.89 lakh Rs. 6.79 lakh to Rs. 10.14 lakh Rs. 6.48 lakh to Rs. 9.04 lakh Rs. 5.99 lakh to Rs. 9.39 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire recently got updated and now comes at a starting price of Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the most expensive variant. The car is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 82 hp of power and 112 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options for the car are: 5 MT and 5 AMT.

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura is the representative of the South Korean brand in the compact sedan segment. The model comes at a starting price of Rs 6.48 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 9.04 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, it gets a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 82 hp of power and 114 Nm of peak torque. The power unit can be paired with either a 5MT or a 5 AMT.

Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor is the only model in the segment that gets the option of an electric-powered version as well. However, he will only consider the ICE versions of the vehicle. It comes at a starting price of 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 9.39 lakh (ex-showroom) for the most expensive option. The car is powered by a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine which gives out 85 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options are: 5MT and 5AMT.

Conclusion

In terms of pricing, the Tata Tigor is the least expensive option in this category, starting at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Aura follows closely with a price of Rs 6.48 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is at Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom), making it more expensive but justifiable due to its fuel efficiency and reliable reputation. On the other hand, the Honda Amaze has the highest starting price at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).