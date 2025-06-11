Nitin Gadkari Awards Maruti Suzuki Dzire With 5-Star BNCAP Rating, Baleno Receives 4 Stars

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, India's passenger vehicle market leader, was presented a comprehensive 5-star rating for the all-new Dzire in Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP) by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon'ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways. With the 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, the All-New Dzire becomes India's first sedan to receive this recognition. The other model tested under Bharat NCAP was the Baleno that scored an impressive 4-star.

In addition, demonstrating its commitment towards safety, Maruti Suzuki, announced that within this year, all passenger vehicles sold by the company will be equipped with 6 airbags. Currently, the Company offers a wide portfolio of 10 models with 6 airbags as a standard feature across variants. These models are Alto K10, Celerio, WagonR, Eeco, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Jimny and Invicto. Furthermore, well ahead of regulatory requirements, Maruti Suzuki offers Electronic Stability Program as a standard feature across all variants, all models, the widest portfolio in the country.

Speaking on the results, Shri Nitin Gadkari - Hon'ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India said, "It gives me immense pride to see Made-in-India high volume mainstream cars achieve exemplary safety ratings under the Bharat New Car Assessment Program. This program incorporates rigorous and comprehensive, testing and evaluation standards that are comparable with global safety protocols. It is aimed at raising safety awareness among customers in the country. I congratulate Maruti Suzuki on an impressive debut in Bharat NCAP, securing a 5-star safety rating for the All-New Dzire."

Hon'ble Minister added, "I am also pleased to see that Maruti Suzuki, a mass market manufacturer, has fast-paced adoption of 6 airbags as standard across all variants of models covering all the segments. Six airbags from an entry hatchback to a premium SUV, is a significant stride by Maruti Suzuki towards vehicle safety. I am sure this will encourage other manufacturers to make 6 airbags a standard feature across all variants of their models. While the car industry strengthens its vehicle safety protocols, I strongly urge all 2 and 4-wheeler users, and pedestrians alike, to follow traffic rules, fasten seat belts and make road safety a shared responsibility."

While receiving Bharat NCAP certificate, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "It is heartening to see Hon'ble Minister's passionate and concerted efforts towards road safety. Bharat NCAP brings to India the stringent vehicle testing protocols that will help customers take informed decisions. Our gratitude and appreciation to the Government of India and all the testing agencies for their commitment and efforts in this direction. We are honored to receive the prestigious Bharat NCAP certification today."

Mr. Takeuchi added, "I am delighted to share that today Maruti Suzuki has a wide portfolio of vehicles equipped with 6 airbags right from entry segment models like Alto K10, Celerio to hatchbacks like, Swift, Baleno and to premium SUVs like Grand Vitara and Brezza. Within this year, Maruti Suzuki will be having all models across all variants equipped with 6 airbags as standard. In addition, well ahead of regulatory requirement, all our 18 models are equipped with Electronic Stability Program, by far the widest portfolio in the industry."

