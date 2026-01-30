SUV Is The Buzzword, But Sedans Are Ruling Too: 5 Best-Selling Sedans In The Country

The Indian market is experiencing a surge of new products, which has led to an increase in the variety of SUVs available for consumers. These numbers have been rising in response to heightened consumer demand. Meanwhile, sedans, which once held the market's majority, have recently taken a backseat. However, the sedans seem to be fighting to come back to the surface, as evident with Maruti Suzuki Dzire emerging as the top-selling model. For consumers who still want a sedan, we have compiled a list of some of the best-sellers in the country.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The most popular sedan in the country, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, sold 19,072 units in December 2025. The updated design at an affordable starting price of Rs 6.25 lakh (ex-showroom) makes it an attractive choice for consumers. Along with an extended list of features like the sunroof, 360-degree camera, and others, the car offers a rather efficient 1.2-litre petrol engine with a CNG option. The claimed fuel efficiency for the model stands at 24.79 km/l.

Hyundai Aura

The Hyundai Aura is sold at a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which offers the option of a CNG powertrain. Transmission options include an MT and an AMT. All combined with a 37 CNG tank. In December 2025, it became the best-selling model with a dispatch of 4,925 units.

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze offers more features compared to the Hyundai Aura and boasts an impeccable reliability associated with the brand. It is sold at a starting price of Rs 7.48 lakh (ex-showroom) and is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine. In December 2025, the 2,575 units of the compact sedan were dispatched, earning it a rank among the best-sellers.

Volkswagen Virtus

Taking the rank right behind compact sedans, the Volkswagen Virtus sold 2,378 units. Offering a premium feel to the consumers along with good handling and a five-star safety rating, the car is sold at a starting price of Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The consumers get the option of a 1.5-litre turbo petrol and 1.0-litre TSI engines.

Honda City

The Honda City became the fifth best-selling model with a dispatch of 943 units in December 2025. Sold at a starting price of Rs 11.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the fifth-gen sedan comes with a 1.5-litre engine. Transmission options include MT and CVT. Along with this, the brand claims a mileage of over 18 kmpl with the CVT.