Hyundai Expands Aura Range With New S AMT Variant, Check Price

Hyundai Motor India Limited announced the addition of a new variant -S AMT to its entry sedan, Hyundai Aura. Through this new variant, HMIL claims to democratize its advanced AMT technology, making it accessible to a wider customer base. Hyundai also claims that the variant has been thoughtfully curated to meet the evolving aspirations of young Indian buyers, delivering a perfect blend of style, convenience, and comfort in a sedan at an affordable price.

Commenting on the introduction of the new variant, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "At HMIL, we are committed to making smart mobility accessible to a wider set of customers. The introduction of advanced AMT transmission in Hyundai AURA S AMT reflects our continuous efforts to democratize technology and enhance convenience for customers.

With this introduction, we aim to redefine the value proposition in the entry segment by offering superior comfort, safety, performance, and convenience at an affordable price."

Talking about the details, the Hyundai Aura S AMT is powered by the 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine, mated with a 5-speed automatic gearbox. It is capable of churning out a peak power and torque output of 83 hp and 113.8 Nm, respectively.

Also, the new Hyundai Aura S AMT variant comes equipped with features like- Electronic stability control (ESC), Hill start assist control (HAC), LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), 6 Airbags, a Tyre pressure monitoring system, Outside Rear View Mirror with Electric Folding and Turn Indicators, and more. Apart from these features, it also includes interior features like a rear center armrest, 12-V charging ports at the front and rear, a 2-DIN audio system with USB and Bluetooth connectivity, steering-mounted audio controls, 4 speakers, and power windows.

The Hyundai Aura S AMT has been launched at Rs 8,07,700 (ex-showroom). With this, it now has a total of six variants, starting from Rs 6.48 lakh (ex-showroom).