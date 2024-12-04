New Honda Amaze Facelift Launched In India Priced At Rs 7.99 Lakh; Gets ADAS

Honda Amaze will be sold at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Honda Cars India has launched the latest iteration of the Amaze in the Indian market. The compact sedan has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with tons of changes over the previous version. These changes can be seen in the form of design, extended feature list, improved safety, and revisions in the cabin. With all of this, the Japanese automaker aims to create its stronghold in the compact sedan segment.