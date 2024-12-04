Suzuki Unveils Jimny Offroad Edition At Thailand Motor Show; Check Details

Suzuki Jimny Offroad Edition comes with aesthetic upgrades

Suzuki Jimny is one of the automaker's major products in the Indian and global markets. To ensure that the off-road capable SUV remains a fresh commodity, the automaker keeps introducing new editions. Continuing the same efforts, Suzuki has unveiled a new Offroad Edition of the Jimny at the 2024 Thailand International Motor Show. It comes priced at THB 1.76 million (around Rs 43.28 lakh) for monotone colours, while the dual-tone version is priced at THB 1.79 million (around Rs 44.18 lakh). This new limited edition model adds to the list of versions like Rhino Edition and Heritage Edition, which the brand introduced earlier.

With a different name, the Suzuki Jimny Offroad Edition gets multiple cosmetic upgrades. This can be seen in the form of a different grille, which seems to be similar to the one used on Heritage Edition. It can be identified by the garnish for the front bumper and the sides. Along with this, the SUV also gets a door handle protector, decal for spare tyre cover, fuel lid cover sticker, and mudflap with Jimny branding on it. The rear end of the SUV also has an emblem at the rear end, representing the Offroad Edition.

In terms of powertrain, the Suzuki Jimny Offroad Edition is the same as the standard version of the vehicle. It comes powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine of the brand, which is tuned to produce 101 bhp of power and 130 Nm of peak torque. This power unit comes paired with a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The brand has eliminated the option of a 5-speed manual available on the standard version.

The Jimny Offroad Edition is unlikely to find its way to the Indian market, as the automaker has not introduced any of the special versions of the global market in the country. Currently, the Indian version of the Jimny is sold at a starting price of Rs 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom).