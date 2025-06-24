Swift AWD To Fronx ADAS: 3 Maruti Suzuki Cars With Superior Global Versions

While Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate India's passenger car market, some of its most popular models sold under Suzuki's name offer more advanced versions overseas. From enhanced safety tech to more efficient powertrains, global variants of cars like the Swift and Fronx often outshine their Indian counterparts. Here's a look at three Maruti Suzuki models whose international versions bring more to the table than what we get at home.

Suzuki Swift AWD

The Suzuki Swift in some markets overseas gets an Allgrip Auto, which is a type of four-wheel drive system that engages when there is a loss of traction. It transfers torque from the front wheels to the rear wheels in low-traction conditions. This iteration of the hatchback comes equipped with multiple other advanced features, like dual-sensor brake support, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure prevention, and more. Powering the vehicle is a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system.

Suzuki Fronx ADAS

Speculations are that Maruti Suzuki India Limited will launch the Fronx in the Indian market with a suite of ADAS features. However, the information awaits official confirmation from the brand. Meanwhile, some markets overseas have already received ADAS-compatible versions of the vehicle. The list of features on this iteration includes dual-sensor brake support, blind spot monitor, lane keep assist, rear cross traffic alert, and more. This iteration is powered by a K15C engine of the brand, which is a 1.5-litre unit with a smart hybrid system.

Suzuki Jimny ADAS

While the five-door version of the Jimny in the Indian market is not very well-known for its pack of features, in the international market, it comes loaded with all the necessary features. This iteration of the SUV comes with a suite of ADAS features like lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, and more. Powering the SUV is the same 1.5-litre petrol engine.