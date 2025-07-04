Suzuki Jimny Nomade (5-Door) Races Past Mercedes-Benz In Japan, But There's A Catch

The Suzuki Jimny is a product of great folklore, ever since its inception. The 4x4 off-roader is celebrated across the world for its off-roading prowess. Thanks to its cult following, it helped the Suzuki Motor Corp to become the top car importer in the country, beating Japan, in June. Interestingly, the Jimny Nomade (5-Door) had the highest demand, with Suzuki importing 4,780 units of the India-built compact SUV to Japan, posting a 230-fold YoY increase, reports Bloomberg. Interestingly, Suzuki managed to overtake Mercedes-Benz's import figures in Japan.

Also Read - Modified Toyota Hilux With Land Cruiser 300 Body Kit Is Dividing Internet: Video

Talking of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny (5-door), it is on sale as the Suzuki Jimny Nomade in the Japanese market, and it only debuted in April at a price tag of JPY 2.65 million. Another mind-fascinating fact it - Suzuki got over 50,000 orders within the first few days of the launch. The demand surpasses Suzuki's expectations of selling only a dozen hundred units a month. Resultantly, they had to stop taking orders on the fourth day itself.

Coming down to mechanical specifications of the Jimny Nomade, it gets the same 1.5L, 4-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine, belting out a peak power output of 105 Hp and 134 Nm of max torque. It can be paired to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Furthermore, the Jimny comes equipped with solid axles on both ends. There is a low-ratio transfer case part of the pack, along with brake locking axles, amplifying the off-road credentials.