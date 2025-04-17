Honda Elevate, Amaze Get CNG Retrofit Kits In India

Honda Elevate
Honda Cars India has announced that it will offer retrofit CNG kits with its new-gen Amaze and the Elevate SUV sold in the Indian market. Until now, both of these vehicles were available with petrol engine options without factory-fitted CNG. This prevented the Japanese automaker from reaping the benefits of the growing consumer interest in CNG-powered vehicles. However, with this update, the automaker will be able to claim a piece of the pie.
The brand has shared the update on its official website and has started advertising the retrofit kits for the third-gen Amaze and the Elevate SUV. However, they have yet to list the models with these kits and their prices on the website. It is to be noted that the manufacturer has shared no update on the availability of these conversion kits for its premium sedan, City.
A huge chunk of consumers seeking alternative fuel options are turning towards CNG as their fuel of choice. To aid their decision, CNG offers a lower running cost. Hence, multiple manufacturers have started offering either factory-fitted CNG kits or retrofit kits. Honda is the latest to join the party, while manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors have already established themselves in the market.
In the Indian market, Honda Elevate will compete against models like Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which already have a CNG powertrain in the segment. Meanwhile, Amaze will face competition from Dzire CNG, Aura CNG, and Tigor CNG.
Talking about retrofitted kits, these are relatively more cost-effective options for OEMs, as the cost of developing a CNG powertrain takes a toll on their input costs. For the aforementioned reason, manufacturers like Nissan and Renault rely on taking the same route as Honda Cars India.
