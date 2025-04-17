Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Fresh Details Revealed

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the launch of the e Vitara. The e Vitara has been unveiled globally and will be exported to global markets from India, is set to enter production in May at Suzuki's Gujarat plant. It is anticipated that the E Vitara will also be launched in India in May, although the carmaker has not yet released an official statement.
During its debut in India at Auto Expo 2025, Maruti Suzuki introduced basic details about its first battery electric vehicle, the E Vitara, including its dimensions and battery sizes. As we approach the vehicle's commercial launch, more information about the electric SUV's range, weight, and performance statistics has emerged.
In terms of performance specifications, the single-motor 49 kWh E Vitara maxing out at 106 kW and 189 Nm, while the 61 kWh version belts out a peak output of 128 kW and 189 Nm. Both models provide consistent peak torque at 192.5 Nm. Suzuki states that the 49 kWh E Vitara can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.6 seconds, with the quicker 61 kWh variant completing the same sprint in just 8.7 seconds. Both vehicles have a maximum speed of 150 km/h. Energy consumption figures are estimated at 14.8 kWh per 100 km for the 49 kWh model and 15 kWh per 100 km for the 61 kWh version.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: DesignThe design takes cues from the eVX concept, with the amalgam of the Emotional Versatile Cruiser concept. The front fascia is rather upright, and it looks SUV-ish in all regards. The use of blacked-out elements around the chin offers a rugged appeal to the nose. Around the sides, it gets black cladding for the hexagonal wheel arches. The roof profile is flat for the large part. The chunky flared arches add muscles to the design. The charging port is fixed on the front fender, and the bonnet here is a clam-shell unit. Other highlights include a shark-fin antenna and c-pillar-mounted door handles.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: DimensionsThe new Suzuki e Vitara is 4,275 mm long, 1,800 mm wide, 1,635 mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. For perspective, it is as big as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, but gets a longer wheelbase, measuring at 2,700 mm. The ground clearance stands at 180 mm (laden). As for the wheel tracks, the front tapes in at 1,540 mm, while the rear is wider by 5 mm.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Battery Pack OptionsThe E Vitara will come with two lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery options: a 49 kWh battery for the base model with a single-motor layout and a 61 kWh battery for higher variants, available with both FWD and 4WD layouts. The 49 kWh model offers a range of up to 346 kilometers, while the 61 kWh model provides up to 428 kilometers, both based on the WLTP cycle. These figures apply to single-motor, two-wheel-drive versions. In international markets, a dual-motor 61 kW variant is available with a range of up to 412 kilometers, but it won't be available in the Indian market.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Weight And PerformanceThe 49 kWh E Vitara has a curb weight of 1,700 kg, whereas the 61 kWh variant weighs between 1,760 and 1,799 kg, depending on its configuration. If you choose the dual-motor option, expect an extra 100 kg added to the weight.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Variant Line-UpThe Indian market's variant options for the E Vitara are not yet confirmed, but it will be available overseas in three trims: Club, Comfort, and Comfort Plus. The standard features include adaptive cruise control, a telescopic steering wheel, a 10.25-inch digital instrument display, a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, ambient lighting, and keyless entry.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: RivalsThe e Vitara is based on the Maruti Suzuki eVX concept, first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. It was then showcased at the Japan Mobility Show in October 2023. In India, the Maruti Suzuki's first electric car will rival the Tata Nexon EV, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta electric SUV.
