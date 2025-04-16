Upcoming Mahindra SUVs In India- XUV 3XO EV to XEV 7e

Image for representation
India's automotive landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, fueled by a strong focus on electric mobility, advanced technology, and sustainable design. Mahindra & Mahindra, a leader in the SUV segment, aims to cater to both urban and off-road markets. To achieve this goal, the manufacturer plans to launch several new products. Let's take a closer look:
It is expected to offer two battery options: a 34.5 kWh battery providing a range of 375 km and a 39.4 kWh battery with a range of 456 km. This makes the XUV 3XO EV suitable for both urban commuters and long-distance travelers. Upon its launch, it will compete against the Tata Nexon EV.
Although Mahindra has not released the exact specifications yet, the XEV 7e is anticipated to share its powertrain and design elements with the XEV 9e. It will likely offer battery options of 59 kWh and 79 kWh, potentially delivering a range of around 650 km on a single charge.
Inside, expect a contemporary steering wheel, remapped button placements, and enhanced technology, including a larger infotainment touchscreen, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a sunroof for hard-top variants. Get ready for a thrilling blend of practicality and modern flair!
Mahindra will launch a facelift version of its popular SUV, the XUV 700, in 2025, likely renamed as the XUV 7XO. It will feature a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine, along with minor exterior updates, significant interior enhancements, and improved technology. The car is expected to be launched at Rs 13.99 lakhs (ex-showroom).
Mahindra XUV 3XO EVMahindra & Mahindra is rapidly expanding its lineup of electric vehicles in the Indian market. The XUV 3XO EV is the company's answer to the growing subcompact electric SUV segment, taking significant inspiration from its predecessor.
Mahindra XEV 7eThe XEV 7e is being addressed as an electric version of the XUV700, built on Mahindra's INGLO EV platform, expected to launch towards the end of 2025.
Mahindra Thar and XUV 700 FaceliftMahindra is set to unveil a stunning facelift of its popular 3-door model, initially codenamed W515. Inspired by the Thar Roxx, this refreshed version will feature a striking new grille, C-shaped LED signatures in the headlights and tail lamps, revamped bumpers, stylish body cladding, and eye-catching alloy wheels.
Mahindra Scorpio N Getaway: The New Global Pik up ConceptThe Mahindra Scorpio N Getaway, designed at the Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS), embodies an authentic lifestyle pickup for limitless travel. Built on the New Gen Ladder Frame platform, it focuses on performance, safety, utility, and robustness. Official specifications, launch dates, and pricing are still pending, but it aims to compete with the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max in India.
