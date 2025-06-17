Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Snapped For First Time, Coming Next Year

Mahindra, the Indian car manufacturer, is working on the facelifted version of the XUV700. The SUV was launched in India back in August 2021, and this is the first time the XUV700 will be up for an update. Recently, the Mahindra XUV700 facelift has been snapped testing for the first time. Though the test vehicle is heavily camouflaged, it does reveal some of the design changes on the front.

Also Read: Tesla Model S, Model X Receive Minor Design And Range Revisions

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift: Exterior Expected

The Mahindra XUV700 facelift's spy images suggest that it will carry the same design elements as seen on the current version on sale. However, the front fascia has a newly designed grille, featuring vertical slats, and is positioned in a slanting posture. The XUV700 facelift spied had no fog lights, and it also gets circular headlamps that resemble those seen on the Mahindra Thar. However, these elements might be replaced in the production-spec version.

Mahindra XUV700 facelift spied

Photo Credit: rushlane

Other components like the rear taillights, alloy wheels, and the side silhouette have been carried forward from the XUV700's current iteration.

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift: Features Expected

The Mahindra XUV700 facelift is liley to get updated features. It is liley to borrow the dashboard design from the XEV 9e, front and rear ventilated seats, an updated Harman Kardon sound system, a self-park feature, a digital key, and more.

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift

Photo Credit: rushlane

Mahindra XUV700 Facelift: Powertrain Expected

The facelifted version of the Mahindra XUV700 is expected to retain its power unit from the current models. It is likely to get a 2.0-liter turbo petrol and a 2.0-liter turbo diesel engine options, mated with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter option. Also, Mahindra may equip the XUV700 facelift with a plug-in hybrid system.