Tesla Model S, Model X Receive Minor Design And Range Revisions

The USA-based electric car manufacturer - Tesla, has rolled out minor updates to its Model S sedan and Model X SUV for buyers around the world. These changes focus on practical improvements, like better range, increased comfort, and quieter cabins, while keeping the core design of the vehicles untouched.

Tesla Model S & Model X: Exterior Changes

The updates to the exterior are subtle. Both models now have updated alloy wheels, 19-inches for the Model S and 20-inches for the Model X with options to upgrade to 21-inches and 22-inches respectively.

The Plaid trims feature sportier bumpers, designed for better stability at high speeds. Additionally, Plaid versions now come with a forward-facing camera and a new "Frost Blue" paint option.

Tesla Model S & Model X: Interior Updates

Tesla has worked on the improvement of the cabin's comfort and NVH levels. The interior features customizable ambient lighting with new color options and an updated welcome sequence for drivers and passengers. Active Noise Cancellation has also been improved, reducing outside noise, especially on highways.

One notable change is that the yoke-style steering wheel is now only available on Plaid models and is no longer standard on other versions.

Tesla Model S & Model X: Range and Performance Upgrades

Tesla's latest models feature a notable increase in range. The Model S Long Range now offers up to 660 km on a single charge, making it the longest-range option from Tesla to date. However, these enhancements come with some trade-offs. The top speed of the Model S Plaid has been reduced from 321 kmph to 240 kmph, for which Tesla has not provided specific reasons.

The Model X has also seen improvements, with the Long Range version achieving 567 km and the Plaid version reaching 539 km, which is an increase of 61 km and 33 km, respectively.

Tesla Model S & Model X: Price

The updated Model S and Model X come with a price increase of 5,000 USD (approximately Rs 4.3 Lakh). Tesla refers to these changes as an upgrade rather than a full redesign.