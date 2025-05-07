Upcoming 7-Seater Cars In India: MG M9 To Kia Carens Clavis

Image for representation
As the Indian automotive market grows, there is a rising demand for roomy and flexible vehicles. In response, car manufacturers are set to launch several new 7-seater models designed for families and larger groups who want comfort along with style and performance. Here's a list of the most anticipated 7-seater cars expected to arrive in India in 2025.
Expected Launch Timeline: Second half of 2025
The updated Triber is expected to feature refreshed lighting elements, a redesigned bumper, and new alloy wheels. Inside, you can anticipate an updated dashboard layout and a new color scheme. The vehicle will likely continue using the same 1-liter, three-cylinder petrol engine, which delivers 71.2 horsepower and 92 Nm of torque, along with similar transmission options.
Expected Launch Date: May 8, 2025
The upcoming Kia Clavis is expected to come in both 6-seater and 7-seater variants. According to the teasers, it will showcase a refreshed exterior along with a modern interior that includes a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). It is likely to share its petrol and diesel engine options with the Kia Carens.
Expected Launch Timeline: November 2025
Maruti Suzuki will introduce a 7-seater version of the Grand Vitara SUV with design updates. It is expected to feature a larger infotainment system and ADAS. Initially coded Y17, it may be named Escudo or Tornado. The model will share the 1.5-liter petrol and petrol-hybrid engines with the 5-seater, offering manual and automatic transmissions.
Launch Timeline: Late 2025
Toyota is set to launch a 7-seater version of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, featuring design updates and new features. Spy shots of the front design confirm ongoing development, and there will also be a counterpart from Maruti Suzuki.
Expected Launch Date: Late 2025
The XEV 7e is being designed as an electric version of the XUV700 and will be built on Mahindra's INGLO EV platform, aiming for a launch by the end of 2025. While specific details haven't been released yet, it is expected to share features with the XEV 9e. The XEV 7e will likely have battery options of 59 kWh and 79 kWh, offering a range of about 650 km on a single charge.
Expected Launch Date: May End 2025
The MG Majestor is a facelifted version of the Gloster SUV which made its debut at the Auto Expo 2025 featuring a more aggressive exterior. It is expected to share the same 2.0-liter turbo diesel engine as the Gloster, it delivers 216 horsepower and 79 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.
Expected Launch Date: May 30, 2025
The MG M9 is set to be a premium addition to the 7-seater segment. While details are still emerging, its planned features suggest a strong focus on luxury and cutting-edge technology. The vehicle is anticipated to come with a 90 kWh battery pack and an electric motor that delivers 245 PS and 350 Nm of torque. The M9 will rival models like the Toyota Vellfire and the Kia Carnival.
2025 Tata Altroz Facelift Gets These Features, But Maruti Suzuki Swift Doesn't
Kia Clavis Unofficial Bookings Begin Ahead Of Launch
MG M9 Bookings Open: Top Highlights Of Kia Carnival's Electric Rival
