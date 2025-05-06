Kia Clavis Unofficial Bookings Begin Ahead Of Launch

Kia Clavis Teaser
Kia India is preparing for the debut of the Carens Clavis on May 8. Ahead of the official event, some of the dealerships have already started accepting unofficial bookings for the upcoming MPV. To be introduced as an upgraded version of the Carens in the country, the vehicle will be slightly more expensive. Furthermore, it will come packed with more features and revisions in design, all aimed at improving the sales of the vehicle.
Based on the earlier leaked images, the vehicle will feature tail lights positioned vertically, complemented by a light strip that spans the width of the car. It is also evident that the MPV will sport a revamped front fascia with a triangular configuration for the headlights and reverse L-shaped daytime running lights. Additionally, the car will have a more upright posture like an SUV. However, the overall silhouette of the vehicle is expected to remain largely unchanged, though new color options are anticipated.
Enhancing the updated design, the Kia Carens Clavis will debut a range of new features. These will include Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a revamped infotainment display that integrates the instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seating, wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, an upgraded audio system, and more. A new dashboard layout will likely complement all these changes.
With these updates, the Kia Carens Clavis is anticipated to carry a higher price tag than the current model. Currently, the MPV ranges from a starting price of Rs 10.60 lakh (ex-showroom) up to Rs 10.60 lakh (ex-showroom). This approach resembles the strategy used by Maruti Suzuki with the Ertiga and XL6 to reach a broader consumer base.
Amidst all these updates, one aspect that is expected to remain unchanged is the powertrain. The Kia Carens Clavis will probably maintain the same engine options as the existing Carens, including a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine, a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol option, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The available transmission choices will encompass a manual gearbox, an intelligent manual transmission (iMT), a dual-clutch automatic (DCT), and conventional automatic transmissions.
