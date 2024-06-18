Maserati MC20 Icona And Leggenda Unveiled; Pay Homage To MC12

Maserati, the Italian marquee has unveiled the special editions of MC20. The two have been christened as Icona and Leggenda and limited to 20 units each making them exclusive. Both the cars get special liveries inspired from the MC12 Stradale and MC12 GT1 Vitaphone. The MC12 GT1 won 27 times in FIA GT championship from 2004 to 2010. These include three wins in 24 Hours of Spa, six Teams' titles, five Drivers' titles, and two Constructors' titles.

The Maserati Icona's livery reminds of the Maserati MC12 Trofeo Light that ran in the 24 Hours Of Daytona, which in essence was inspired from the Maserati Birdcage Type 61, produced between 1959 and 1961. The MC20 Leggenda gets Nero Essenza and Digital Mint Matte livery which is similar to the MC12 GT1 that won thrice and came runner-up twice at 24 hours of Spa.

The customers will also have the option of the carmaker's Fuoriserie Personalization Program. The MC20 Icona gets Bianco Audace Matte and Blu Stradale exterior. There's the Fuoriserie logo in Bianco Audace along with the Italian flag.

The interiors get 4-way monocoque racing seats in the MC20 Icona feature a Nero/Blu color scheme against a silver background, while the Leggenda version sports Nero seats on a silver background. Both models are equipped with the same premium Sonus faber sound system, a carbon fiber interior package, and an electronic limited-slip differential (E-LSD).

There's no change to the engine which is a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6. It delivers 630hp and 730Nm of peak torque. The 0-100 dash can be done in 2.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 325 kmph.