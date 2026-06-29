3 Key Lessons From Tigor-Scorpio Accident On Dehradun Expressway To Stay Safe

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is a key connector between the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The access-controlled high-speed expressway is designed to facilitate a smooth and time-saving travel between Delhi and Dehradun. A recent incident on the expressway, however, has brought attention to a major safety concern. No, it isn't related to a safety lapse with the road's design or parameters, but road users. The accident involving a Tata Tigor and a Mahindra Scorpio-N resulted in death of 4 travellers. While initially Saharanpur Police posted that the Tigor involved in the mishap was stationary, the CCTV video revealed that it was reversing to get back on the missed exit. This accident certainly was avoidable, but here are 3 key takeaways from this one for everyone travelling on expressways in the country.

1. Missing An Exit Is An Inconvenience; Reversing Is A Death Sentence

The most glaring error in this incident was the decision to reverse on an active expressway, which was also not done through the shoulder lane. Expressways are designed for uninterrupted, high-speed transit, typically between 100 kmph and 120 kmph.

When you reverse, you create an impossible speed differential. If a car is reversing at 15 kmph and trailing traffic is approaching at 100 kmph, the closing speed is a massive 115 kmph. Human reaction times and vehicle braking distances simply cannot compensate for this.

The rule is absolute: If you miss an exit, take the financial and temporal hit. Drive to the next interchange. Reversing or stopping in a live lane is suicidal, if anything.

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2. NCAP Safety Ratings Cannot Defeat Physics

Both Tata and Mahindra build incredibly safe cars. The TIgor boasts a solid 4-star Global NCAP rating, while the Scorpio-N holds a 5-star rating. However, crash test ratings are not invisible forcefields.

NCAP tests are conducted under highly controlled conditions - typically a frontal offset crash at 64 kmph into a deformable barrier. They do not simulate a 2-ton, ladder-frame SUV slamming into the rear fascia of a much lighter sedan at highway speeds. The mass, momentum, and height of the Scorpio-N mean the impact bypasses the Tigor's primary crumple zones.

The Lesson: Buy safe cars, but do not let a 5-star badge give you a false sense of invincibility.

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3. High-Speed Defensive Driving Requires "Horizon Scanning"

For the driver approaching an erratic vehicle, avoiding a collision requires advanced defensive driving. At 100 kmph, you cover roughly 28 meters every second. By the time you spot a stationary or reversing car, process the hazard, and slam the brakes, you may have already traveled 40 to 50 meters.

Drivers must practice horizon scanning - looking half a kilometer down the road rather than just at the bumper of the car ahead. Furthermore, avoid target fixation. In an emergency, your hands will steer where your eyes are looking. If you stare at the reversing Tigor, you will hit it. You must train yourself to look for the escape route - the empty lane or the shoulder, and steer towards that.

The Lesson: Look where you want to go and not at what you want to avoid.