2 Teens Killed As Car Driven By Friend Rams Truck In Nagpur, Father Charged

Two 17-year-old students were killed and another teenager was seriously injured after a car they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck in Nagpur early Wednesday morning. According to the police, the three friends had gone on a short joyride while waiting for another friend to arrive for his birthday celebration.

Police in Nagpur's Kalamna area have now registered a case against the father of the 17-year-old who was driving the car, for permitting his minor son to drive the vehicle.

The crash has also drawn attention to the risks of allowing underage drivers access to motor vehicles, with police indicating that the boy's father could face legal consequences for allegedly handing over the car to his son.

The three teenagers had planned to attend the birthday celebration of a friend, identified as Jai.

They left early on Wednesday morning around 5:30 am. According to the police, the birthday boy was running late, leaving the three friends with some time to spare.

The teenagers -- Mihir Behar, 17, Bhaumik Larokar, 16, and Sagar Melwani, 17 -- then decided to take a short drive around the area while they waited.

Police said the car was allegedly being driven at high speed when Mihir lost control of the vehicle. The car then crashed into the rear of a stationary truck.

Bhaumik, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, died at the scene from the impact. Sagar, who was seated in the rear of the vehicle, was also killed instantly. Mihir, who was driving the car, survived but suffered severe injuries. He was taken to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

The vehicle involved in the crash belonged to Mihir's father, Anand Behar. Following the accident, police initially registered a case of accidental death. Police have since registered a case against Anand Behar for allegedly permitting his minor son to drive the car.