Phone Was Off: Tragic Death Of 2 Nagpur Law Students Who Couldn't Call For Help

Two students of the Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) in Nagpur died after their bike skidded off the road and fell into a ditch near the varsity's campus.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the two third-year students, Saksham Bansod (20) and Aryan Sontakke (20), went out to eat. While returning, their bike skidded on a rough road behind the university, and they fell straight into a ditch. The location was so deserted that no one noticed the accident.

While one of the victims left his phone at the hotel where they dined, the other's battery died - preventing them from contacting anyone for help.

When the students did not return to the university's hostel as per its timing (around 10:30 pm), the university informed their parents - prompting a search.

Later in the morning, a passerby spotted the bodies in the ditch and informed the police.

A case of accidental death has been filed, and cops have begun an investigation.

"The rider lost control of the speeding motorcycle, which fell into a pit. Sonatakke and Bansod sustained severe injuries and died some time later. Passersby spotted their bodies this morning. An accidental death case has been registered," an official said.

While Bansod's father is a civil judge in Maharashtra's Wardha city, Sontakke's father is a lawyer.

The university had suspended all classes for a day after the incident.