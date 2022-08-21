2 Girls Die, Parents, Other Sibling Injured After Truck Hits Bike In Maharashtra: Cops

The police said the truck driver has been arrested in the case. (Representational)

A one-year-old girl and her three-year-old sister were killed and their father, mother, and a sibling were injured when a speeding truck hit a motorcycle on the Nagpur-Amravati highway, a police official said on Sunday.

The accident took place at 3pm on Saturday near Kondhali, some 50 kilometres from Nagpur, he added.

"Vijay Pethe (35), his wife Puja (30), daughters Shravani (7), Trisha (3) and Niharika (1) were travelling on a motorcycle when the truck collided with the two-wheeler near Dudhala village. They are residents of Saoner," he said.

"All five sustained injuries after falling off the motorcycle and were rushed to a nearby hospital and then to Government Medical College and Hospital. Nikarika was declared dead on arrival. Trisha died in the early hours of the day. The other three are undergoing treatment," the Kondhali police official said.

Truck driver Mohammad Javed (22) from Amravati was arrested in connection with the accident, he added.

