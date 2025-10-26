Sparks Fly As Bike Skids During High-Speed Stunt In Himachal, Rider Dies

A 22-year-old man died on Saturday night while attempting a high-speed bike stunt in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.

Aniket, a BTech student from Nagchala in the Balh area, was recording the stunt for social media when the accident occurred around 1 am near the Malori Tunnel on the Kirtapur-Manali four-lane road.

During the stunt, sparks flew from the bike as it reached top speed before Aniket lost control and crashed. Preliminary investigations suggest he broke his neck and died. Aniket was known for sharing bike stunt reels on Instagram.

A video of the incident shows a videographer encouraging Aniket just seconds before the crash. The police have named the videographer as an accused, alleging that he prompted Aniket to attempt the risky stunt. Mobile phones and camera footage related to the incident have been seized by authorities.

The case is registered at the Tourist and Traffic Police Station in Nagchala, and Aniket's post-mortem is being conducted at Medical College Nerchowk.

Earlier, a 15-year-old boy died in Puri, Odisha, after being hit by a train while filming a social media video on the railway tracks near Janakdevpur station. Mobile footage shows him recording himself as the train approached. The Odisha Railway Police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

In a similar incident in August, a 22-year-old YouTuber from Odisha's Koraput district went missing and drowned at Duduma waterfall while filming videos for his channel. Authorities could not locate him despite search efforts.