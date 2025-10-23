On Camera, Odisha Teen Filming Reel On Tracks Killed By Train

A 15-year-old boy, filming a reel on a railway track in Odisha's Puri, was killed after being hit by a train. The incident occurred at the Janakdevpur railway station on Tuesday. Vishwajeet Sahu, a resident of Mangalaghat, visited the Dakshinkali temple with his mother.

On the way back home, he stopped near the railway tracks to record a short video for social media.

Mobile video footage from the incident showed Sahu recording himself as a train approached from the other end. The wind from the train toppled the phone to the ground.

Odisha Railway Police (GRP) rushed to the scene, recovered the body, and sent it for the post-mortem.

Tragic accident occurred in Puri district, #Odisha A 15-year-old boy was hit by train & died near #Janakdeipur railway station. The accident occurred while he was filming a video reel on his mobile phone on the railway track.#Reels#reelsvideo pic.twitter.com/XB613GdZX0 — Nikita Sareen (@NikitaS_Live) October 23, 2025

In August, a 22-year-old YouTuber from Berhampur, Ganjam district, went missing after being swept away while filming reels at the Duduma waterfall in Koraput, Odisha. Sagar Tudu was visiting the area with his friend Abhijit Behera to record videos of local tourist spots for his YouTube channel using a drone camera.

The accident occurred when authorities at Machakunda Dam released water following heavy rainfall in the Lamtaput area, causing a sudden surge at the waterfall. Sagar, standing on a rock, lost his balance and was carried away by the strong water flow.

Attempts by tourists and locals to rescue him failed. Machakunda police and Fire Brigade teams launched a search operation but could not locate him.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh)