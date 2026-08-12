"I'm Just Pregnant": Woman Who Went Viral At Trump Event Responds To "Weirdos"

A woman standing next to US President Donald Trump as he signs a crucial order on federal childhood vaccination recommendations has become the internet's latest obsession. Why? Because of many theories floating around on X and other platforms that claim she gave Trump electric shock to wake the US President in. As the intrigue around the woman peaked, many users and news outlets revealed that she is Jayme Leagh Franklin, founder and CEO of conservative media and lifestyle brand The Conservateur.

Franklin herself was amazed by the bizarre theories floating around linking her hand on the belly to pressing a button to wake Trump up at the press conference. She responded by quote-tweeting one of such posts and revealing she is pregnant.

Videos show Franklin standing between Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr in the Oval Office on Monday and repeatedly nodding her head and holding her hand over her stomach.

The video was recorded when Trump was signing an executive order calling for revamped childhood vaccine recommendations that promote his long-held theory that childhood shots should be spaced out over several appointments.

Soon after the US President signed the order, Franklin said in a post on X that she was honoured "to join President Trump in the Oval office".

Who is James Leagh Franklin?

According to Newsweek, she is a former Trump administration staffer from Northern Carolina. Franklin graduated from University of California, Berkeley, in 2020.

Franklin was a legislative intern in the US Senate in 2019, served as a coalitions coordinator for Trump's 2020 presidential campaign and later became director of correspondence in the first Trump White House.

Her organization, The Conservateur, describes itself as a media and lifestyle brand operating at the intersection of politics, culture, faith, fashion, beauty and femininity. It produces original reporting and commentary aimed primarily at young conservative Christian women.