"Will Pure Petrol Come From Your Father's House": BJP MP's E20 Shocker

Hitting out at the opponents of ethanol-blended petrol, Janardan Mishra, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from the Rewa constituency, made a controversial remark on Sunday. "Will pure petrol come from your father's house?" Mishra asked the opponents while addressing an event to inaugurate new flight services from Rewa to Bhopal and Kolkata.

"India produces 20 per cent of its oil domestically, while 80 per cent has to be imported from abroad," Mishra said, adding that the current geo-political situation has made it difficult for the country to source oil as shipping through the Hormuz, a narrow maritime passage between Iran and Oman, is disrupted.

"On top of that, there is a conflict going on at present, the Strait of Hormuz is closed, and the Houthis have also blocked it, so oil is being obtained after travelling an additional 18,000 kilometres," he said.

Further defending the Centre's ethanol policy, Mishra said, "And when Prime Minister Modi talks about blending 20 per cent ethanol in petrol, people protest. People are saying that only pure petrol should be used. Will pure petrol come from your father's house? If there's no pure petrol in the country, where will it come from?"

Mishra also claimed that in Brazil, vehicles run on 100 per cent ethanol, and face no problems. He also said that vehicles in India can run on ethanol blends, as confirmed by automobile makers.

"Automobile manufacturers say they have the engines and foresee no issues. India possesses the capability to run vehicles on ethanol. Indian vehicles will run and can run on ethanol," he said.

He also claimed that if there is any place in the world today where employment is highest, it is in India.