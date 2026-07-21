2026 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 680 Gets New V8, Updated Styling and More Luxury

The 2026 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 680 has been updated with a stronger V8, revised styling and a richer luxury package, giving the flagship SUV an even more polished presence. Mercedes-Benz has kept the model familiar in shape, but the changes inside and out are detailed enough to make this facelift feel meaningful.

Updated Exterior

At the front, the new Mercedes-Maybach GLS gets reshaped LED headlamps with dual three-pointed-star DRL signatures and a new chrome-heavy grille. Both the grille surround and the Maybach wordmark are illuminated, while the Mercedes bonnet emblem can also be lit up optionally. The bumper has been subtly revised, keeping the SUV's imposing look intact.

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New paint options include Dark Petrol and Verde Silver Metallic, adding to the more formal and elegant feel of the vehicle. The side profile remains close to the outgoing version, but the SUV now comes with standard 22-inch alloy wheels, while 23-inch monoblocks are available as an option. Powered side steps are standard too, and they light up at night to make entry and exit easier. Maybach logo projectors on the doors further reinforce the brand's identity.

Cabin And Technology

Inside, the 2026 Maybach GLS adopts a Hyperscreen layout with three 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster, infotainment and passenger interface. The infotainment system runs MB.OS, which supports over-the-air updates and a new AI assistant that combines ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.

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The dashboard design has been revised to suit the screen layout. The central AC vents now appear as two wider units, with turbine-style vents at the edges. Mercedes has retained physical toggles and rotary controls for the four-zone climate system, which should be welcome for buyers who prefer easier, more direct operation. The cabin is also said to have improved sound insulation for a quieter experience.

Comfort Features

The front seat massage functions have been improved, while the rear seat massage now extends to the footrests. New leather options and colour combinations are also available, and the Burmester 3D surround sound system has been upgraded to 15 speakers with a 710W amplifier.

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Powertrain

The 2026 Maybach GLS 680 now uses Mercedes-Benz's upgraded M177 Evo 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, which produces 603 hp and 850 Nm. That represents gains of 53 hp and 121 Nm over the outgoing model. A 48V mild-hybrid system adds a temporary 23 hp boost.

Mercedes has also tuned the steering for better feedback and agility. The standard air suspension now uses cloud-based predictive dampers, which gather road data from other Mercedes vehicles and adjust the ride more intelligently.