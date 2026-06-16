Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, GLE 63 S Facelifts Revealed; Here's What Has Changed

Mercedes-AMG has taken the wraps off the updated Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S globally. The latest facelift brings a host of mechanical upgrades, a revised V8 engine, improved efficiency, and several chassis enhancements. While the overall design remains familiar, the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S now promise even sharper performance than before.

Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, GLE 63 S Facelifts: Engine

The biggest change on the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S comes under the hood. Both SUVs now use AMG's updated 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged M177 EVO V8 engine.

The Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S showcase AMG's renewed focus on V8-powered performance models. The brand is gradually moving away from plug-in hybrid performance setups and returning to traditional V8 engines paired with mild-hybrid technology.

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Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Facelift

One of the key highlights is the introduction of a motorsport-inspired flat-plane crankshaft. This setup helps reduce rotational mass, improves throttle response, and allows the engine to rev more freely. AMG has also revised the fuel injection system, intake and exhaust ports, camshaft, and turbocharger housing. The Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S continue to feature a 48V mild-hybrid system that contributes an additional 23 hp during acceleration and improves fuel efficiency.

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Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Facelift Interior

Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, GLE 63 S Facelifts: Performance

Despite focusing on efficiency improvements, the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S remain incredibly quick. The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds, while the larger Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 completes the same run in 4.2 seconds. Both SUVs come with AMG's all-wheel-drive system as standard and can achieve a top speed of up to 280 kmph. The updated V8 engine develops over 600 hp, ensuring that both performance SUVs continue to sit among the fastest luxury SUVs in the world.

Mercedes-AMG E 63 S

Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, GLE 63 S Facelifts: Hardware & Driving Dynamics

Mercedes-AMG has also worked on the handling package. The Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S receive an updated active ride control system designed to reduce body roll and improve stability during spirited driving. Also, AMG has strengthened the front and rear driveshafts to cope with the engine's power output. The Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 additionally gets a rear-axle locking differential, further enhancing traction and cornering performance. An updated active exhaust system can also adjust its sound characteristics automatically, giving the SUVs a more engaging driving experience.

Mercedes-AMG E 63 S