Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Launched At Rs 1.95 Crore

Mercedes Benz launched the AMG C 63 S E Performance in India on Tuesday at Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom). The deliveries of the world's most powerful four-cylinder (production) sedan will commence in Q2 of 2025.

Engine And Performance

The AMG C 63 S E Performance features an engine in the front and an electric motor in the rear. The hybrid setup produces 680 horsepower and 1020 Nm torque, ensuring 0-100 sprint in just 3.4 seconds. The four-cylinder engine generates 476 horsepower. This hand-built unit features an electrically assisted exhaust gas turbocharger. The rear-mounted electric motor contributes an additional 204 horsepower and 320 Nm of torque. It is integrated with an electrically shifted two-speed gearbox and the electronically-controlled limited-slip rear differential.

Hybrid System

The 6.1 kWh high-performance battery weighs just 89 kilograms. It delivers a continuous output of 70 kW and a peak output of 150 kW for ten seconds. The electric range of 13 kilometres is ideal for urban driving.

Mechanicals

The engine can be dynamically tuned in eight drive modes: Electric, Comfort, Battery Hold, Sport, Sport+, Race, Slippery and Individual. For the first time, AMG C 63 gets a fully variable 4MATIC+ with Drift mode. The AMG ride control suspension has an adaptive damping system with three adjustable levels: Comfort, Sport, and Sport+. The AMG Driver's Package comes standard with a top speed of 280 kmph. The rear axle steering system offers a maximum steering angle of 2.5 degrees.

Features

The car is well equipped with 20-inch forged AMG alloy wheels, sports seats in Nappa leather, carbon fibre interior trim and a head-up display. It comes with exclusive paint options like AMG matt graphite grey magno are customisable. The MBUX-powered infotainment system includes a dual 12.3-inch screen. The Burmester 3D surround sound system comes with 15 speakers. The AMG sports seats in Nappa Leather with seat ventilation come as standard. Each C63 can be tailored to the owner's preferences and upgrades like AMG ceramic high-performance composite braking system are possible. The safety kit includes active brake assist, pre-safe, 7 airbags as standard and a 360-degree camera system.

